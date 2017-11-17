Designer Duo Gauri-Nainika's Debut Shoe Range Is The Ultimate Party Footwear You Were Looking For

If you are a fashion enthusiast and an ardent follower of trends and styles, you definitely must have heard of designer duo Gauri and Nainika.As a brand while the duo have maintained a very 'feminine' and 'romantic' design philosophy, effortlessly bringing out timeless old world charm combined with elegance and make-believe in their classic yet modern outfits, at the same time, they have also always managed to lay special emphasis on the right kind of fabrics, silhouettes, colour and detailing.The designer duo, who are known to take their inspiration from 'the gloriously romantic looks of old Hollywood heroines' and turn sketches on paper into ethereal garments, were at their A-game once again when they were to design their debut shoe range for the upcoming party season in collaboration with an online shopping site - Gauri & Nainika x Koovs.We spoke exclusively with Nainika, who forms one half of the 'Gauri & Nainika' duo, to find out why they ventured into designing shoes, the inspiration behind the collection and footwear trends that dominated the fashion scene in 2017."This is the first time Gauri and I have designed a shoe collection and it has been such a fun experience. Like all women, we have always been obsessed with shoes, especially high heels. This gave us a chance to really make the kind of shoes we are always searching for but cannot find. To mix comfort and design has always been our focus. Like our brand, the design philosophy behind the shoe line is also all about ultra-feminine glamour. We have used rich fabrics like duchess satin and velvet and the goal is to give the collection a high end and luxurious feel," said Nainika in an exclusive interview with News18.com.Talking about the inspiration behind the collection and its timeless appeal, Nainika said, "As a brand, we are all about timeless elegance and glamour. We have always been influenced by old Hollywood glamour and fashion from the '50s. Basically anything that is feminine and timeless is our style. We have carried on with the same in our shoes. Instinctively we thought we should do timeless pieces. The shoes are very feminine and they stand out as a statement, but at the same time they have a timeless glamour. So, they are not over-the-top. In fact, they have that Carrie Bradshaw-feminine appeal."For the collection, the designer duo who worked with the online shopping site's in-house shoe designer in London, used a lot of bows, velvet, satin, flowers, frills at trimmings and pearls.(Photo: Gauri & Nainika Team)Reflecting on how gradually people have started paying more attention to their footwear than earlier times, Nainika said, "Both men and women have become equally conscious of how they look and project themselves and are taking the same amount of effort in accessorizing their outfits. Shoes have now become a big a part of people’s wardrobes and good pairs of shoes that are comfortable yet stylish, help you stand out in a crowd, and, most importantly, can be worn in several different ways."Speaking about buying expensive shoes to keep up with tends, Nainika mentioned that it wasn't necessary to spend on designer shoes. She added that one could opt for a shoe from a high-end store as that would do a fabulous job.Speaking about footwear trends that dominated the fashion scene in 2017, Nainika said, "2017 saw an overwhelming amount of shoe trends come down the runways, each more covetable than the next. Average ankle boots were transformed into striking red stompers, evening heels got a cool makeover by way of slippery satin, and extravagant adornments found homes right on the soles of our feet. Fringing and frills on shoes is still here to stay for a while. It adds such a fun accent to an otherwise plain shoe. Another trend that dominated this year was metallic shoes and crystal embellishments. And of course, embroidery and velvet accents."