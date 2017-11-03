Designer Neeta Lulla Goes Fusion For Bharti Singh Wedding Outfits

National Award winning designer Neeta Lulla is designing wedding outfits for comedienne Bharti Singh, and says she has handpicked the fusion theme.Bharti is all set to marry her long-time beau and writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa in December. The wedding will take place in Goa on December 3."The theme I have handpicked is fusion and she will resemble the contemporary bride since it's a destination wedding. Grandeur, colour and quirk are seamlessly blended with culture and heritage in an Indian wedding, we look out to bring the same sentiments in our designs for her wedding," Lulla said in a statement."Associating orange with joy, this colour is exactly what we needed for the ‘chudi ceremony'. Bharti, being the amusing one, it compliments her personality with a little twist of Indian felicity and grace. This gorgeous net anarkali is adorned with ‘chandelier' buta all over and combined with embroidery on the neckline," she added.For the reception, she has designed a gown "which is a royal blue affair with diamond embroidery"."The gown has a fit and flare silhouette detailed with an off shoulder neckline and tasselled sleeves to add up to the quirk that suffices Bharti's image," the designer added.Bharti is "still in shock" that Lulla is designing her outfit for her reception and wedding.She said: "I have always seen her work on social media and fashion weeks and heard about her work from film stars and seen it in some of most iconic films. I'm excited about my costume, just like I am about my wedding."She is such a great mentor and she has guided us excellently till now. I know she will portray me as me in my most beautiful best on one of the biggest days of my life. I am ever so grateful to her as I admit I'm a big fan of her work."