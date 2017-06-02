Designer Swapnil Shinde Decodes Deepika's Bold Look On Maxim India Cover

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone, who was recently crowned as the hottest woman of the year by International Men's magazine Maxim India, totally owned the magazine's cover in an all white number.

While the diva looked sultry in the custom made Swapnil Shinde (SS) white high-waisted shorts and crop jacket, she exuded fierceness, boldness and sexiness with her killer look. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, Deepika's wet hair, red lips, tall, well-toned legs, shapely figure and decision to go sans accessories was totally spot on.

Fans and followers swooned over the sexy siren soon after the magazine released the cover photo wherein Deepika is seen turning slightly around to look straight into the lens, while her back is still facing the camera.

A post shared by Swapnil Shinde (@officialswapnilshinde) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:51am PDT

We spoke to designer Swapnil Shinde - the man behind Deepika's hot and sexy look - to decode her style game and talk about what goes behind styling an A-list celebrity for a cover issue.

"First and foremost credit needs to be given to Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani. She is the one who conceptualised the look, the pieces were made in tangent with her inputs . It was a collaborated effort where the keywords were sexy, modern and clean cuts," said Swapnil in an exclusive interview to News18.com when asked about the thought behind choosing an all white, sexy attire for the cover of the magazine.

When asked how much time did it take to get the entire look together, Swapnil said, "It wasn't as difficult as the other pieces made for Deepika in the past. The crop top and the high waist short essentially were fairly easy but one needs to keep in mind basics while making shorts where the fit is key."

During the interview, Swapnil revealed that this particular outfit was the first and final choice. He said the fabric was decided soon after the sketches were finalised.

Deepika sure looks like a million dollar on the cover page, so we asked Swapnil if the look that was narrowed down on justified Deepika's title as the Hottest Woman of The Year to which he said, "Without a doubt this look justifies the title. It's modern it's fresh and most importantly it's strong . We are talking of a modern India here and she represents what a modern Indian woman should be. Deepika Padukone makes a super strong and clear statement with this image - 'my body my choice' - I hope that resonates positively with the women of this country as that is the idea."

On Friday Maxim India released one other picture of Deepika from the June/July issue's photo shoot.

The designer revealed that the gorgeous star sported a crisp white silk organza shirt (unbuttoned) and a black silk crepe skirt created by him.

In the photo, the actress is seen confidently flaunting her Christian Dior bra and displaying great attitude by placing one hand on her waist and the other beneath her head while lying down apparently on a mirror placed on the floor.

Take a look.

A post shared by Maxim India (@maxim.india) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:39pm PDT

Deepika is totally slaying it with her style, confidence and killer attitude. And with the talented team behind her, seems like sky is the limit for her!