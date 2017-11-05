Diana Penty Finds Rekha Most Stylish in Bollywood

Actress Diana Penty is bowled over by veteran actress Rekha's elegance and grace.Dressed in a golden outfit, Diana walked as the showstopper for designers Falguni and Shane Peacock at Delhi Times Lifestyle Week here on Friday.When asked whom she considers to be the style icon in Bollywood, Diana said: "I really find Rekha as the most stylish person in Bollywood. The elegance and grace with which she carries herself make me look up to her as a style icon."Meanwhile, the Happy Bhag Jayegi actress celebrated her birthday on Thursday.