Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani, who ventured into Bollywood with 2016 biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, has posed topless for popular photographer Dabboo Ratnanis annual calendar.

Disha took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a photograph of herself from the photoshoot.

In the photograph, Disha can be seen sitting with her left leg upfront, while covering her modesty with her hands. In the image, she is only wearing black underwear and boots.

"Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2017, Makeup - Jose, Hair - Shanky, Photographer - Daboo Ratnani," she captioned the image.

In all, the calendar features 24 celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Leone, Sanjay Dutt, Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon.

On the film front, Disha is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film "Kung Fu Yoga", which will also star legendary actor Jackie Chan. In the film, which is slated to release on January 28 next year, Disha will be seen playing an archaeologist.