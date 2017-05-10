Disha Patani Raises The Hotness Quotient In Her Latest Photoshoot

She is known to have those charming looks and sexy body and she can undoubtedly make anyone swoon over her with her killer looks. Yes, we are talking of none other than actress Disha Patani who recently graced the cover of a leading fashion magazine - Cosmopolitan India.

The MS Dhoni star who made it to the cover in a black bikini and a cool summer jacket, flaunted her curves and svelte figure. The actress nailed the look with her innocent smile.

There's no denying that the Kung Fu Yoga star was dripping hotness on the cover and that she is among the most liked star on the Internet. The photo already has over 2 lakh likes on her Instagram account, a number good enough to show her popularity.

In fact, one of the photos that the actress posted on Instagram is proof that the gorgeous diva is here to stay. Take a look.

Disha has always been quite bold when it comes to photoshoots. She never shies away from experimenting with her looks and showing off super hot and fit body. Here are a few other pictures from her recent photoshoot where the actress is seen attracting all the attention to her revenge body.

Disha looks sizzling in a printed swimwear which she teamed with a multicoloured summer jacket. She truly is hotness personified!

Disha looks gorgeous in a fishnet swimwear that she sported for the magazine's photoshoot.

The actress looks bold, seductive and charismatic in a lovely high-waist orange bikini bottom that she sported for one of her recent photoshoots.