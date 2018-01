Disha Patani Scorches the Beaches of Sri Lanka; See Pics

Actress Disha Patani is on a roll. The MS Dhoni star, who has been constantly feeding her fans with some awesome pictures of herself on her verified Instagram handle, has taken to the photo-sharing app yet again to post her hot and sexy vacation pictures.The diva, who was recently snapped with actor Tiger Shroff at the Sri Lankan airport, took to social media to share some glamorous photos of her herself enjoying sun, sand and the beach.Posing in a white bikini, Disha looked smoking hot as she relaxed by the beach.Take a look.Credit: @ disha patani (paatni) In yet another close up picture, Disha looked super cool as she posed wearing shades.Take a look.Credit: @ disha patani (paatni) Disha also posed a short clip where she can be seen having fun, totally enjoying her time off work in Sri Lanka.Take a look.Credit: @ disha patani (paatni) Disha is giving everyone some serious vacay goals. What do you think? Tell us in the comments section below.