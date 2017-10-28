Disneyland Resort to Throw Biggest Pixar Party Ever in California Next Year

Disneyland Resort has announced plans to throw a Pixar party next spring that will bring some of cinema's most beloved animated characters from films like Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo and Up to California.Billed as the biggest Pixar celebration for Disney Parks, Pixar Fest will see characters like Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Nemo, Dory, Sully, Mike Wazowski, Russell and Carl Fredericksen rub elbows, fur-bows and fins with Mickey and Minnie Mouse. A new fireworks show and film projection against iconic landmarks like the Sleeping Beauty Castle and the facades of Main Street USA will celebrate Pixar stories and friendships, while a Pixar Play Parade will march through the park.During the festival, a collection of Pixar Shorts including For the Birds and LAVA will be screened at the Sunset Showcase Theater at Disney California Adventure.Pixar Fest opens April 13, 2018 for a limited run.