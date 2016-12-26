2016 has been a revelation of its own kind. While most of the long-time couples decided to part ways, there will still some who decided to take the big plunge and restored our faith in the institution of marriage. Some of them are Bollywood faces, some rule the television world and some lead the cricket team – 2016 was literally packed with big fat Indian weddings.

As the year comes to an end, we take a ride back to some of the most talked-about weddings of this year.

Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma

The year began with Asin Thottumkal marrying the very-charming Rahul Sharma. Asin, who marked her presence with ‘Ghajini’ decided to marry the founder of Micromax, Rahul Sharma. The couple exchanged the vows in an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance but later threw a lavish reception for their friends in the industry. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar, who played the cupid between the two, was the best man at the wedding.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Unlike any other Bollywood weddings, Preity’s wedding came as a bit of surprise. The actor announced her marital status on social media only when her friends started congratulating her. She tied the knot in February and hosted a reception in May for her friends from the film fraternity.

Urmila Matondkar and Mir Mohsin Akhtar

2016 saw a host of 90s Bollywood heroines settling down in holy matrimony. Soon after the news of Preity Zinta’s LA wedding, the news of Urmila Matondkar getting married to Mir Mohsin Akhtar started surfacing on the internet. The wedding was strictly a closed door affair with only select few people in attendance including fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who also designed her wedding attire.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

The much-talked about Monkey Wedding was probably one of the biggest affairs of 2016. It had all the constituents of a big-fat Indian wedding: vibrant Mehendi ceremony, colourful Sangeet ceremony, traditional Bengali styled-wedding and a star-studded reception party. The actress looked stunning in a Sabyasachi ensemble on her wedding day. The who’s who of Bollywood was present including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Big B, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Popular TV actress Divyanka Tripathi, who is currently seen in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, tied the knot with actor Vivek Dahiya. The much-awaited wedding took place in Bhopal in July. Several photos from the wedding were shard on social media. The actress looked flawless in a red lehenga and Vivek opted for a white and red ombination sherwani for the wedding.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal

It was a call for celebration as the two Television industry heartthrobs Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal finally got married. The wedding celebrations started on January 24at a posh hotel in Goa with a cocktail night. The duo got married in an intimate ceremony which was attended only by close friends and family. While the actress looked ravishing in her gold lehenga, Mohit Sehgal looked effortlessly winsome.

Kabir Bedi and Parveen Dusanj

Actor Kabir Bedi ited the knot with his long-time partner Parveen Dusanj on his 70th birthday in January. The couple first visited the Gurudwara to seek blessings and then got married in a private ceremony the next day.

Amrita Rao and Anmol

The actress got married to radio jockey Anmol after almost seven years of dating. It was more a secret wedding and the fans only got to know about it once Anmol took to his Facebook page and wrote, “"An interview that started 7 years back, continues... Only to get stronger today! JUST MARRIED!!! Myself & Amrita need your Good Wishes.”

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani

Lisa Haydon also surprised everybody when she decided to take the big plunge with long-time beau Dino Lalvani. The couple got married in the picturesque city of Thailand and the social media was flooded with their wedding photographs and videos.

Aarya Babbar and Jasmine Puri

Another one to get married this year was veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar’s son Aarya Babbar. He tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Jasmine Puri in February. The two of them, met during work

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai

One of the most-loved couples of television - Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant got married in a court ceremony. The couple, which has been together for six years, got married on December 16. While the sangeet ceremony took place as per Punjabi's traditions, the mehendi ceremony was according to the Muslim rituals. The couple, which also hosted a reception for close friends and family members, also came out with a web series of their wedding titled #SuKishKiShaadi.

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh

This was probably one of the most lavish weddings of the season. With big wigs from film fraternity to big names from the world of cricket; everybody was present at the wedding.The big fat Indian wedding took the internet by the storm. From little dancing snippets to glimpses of the couple taking vows; it was all about Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding this time. The two of them got married in Chandigarh in a low-key Sikh wedding ceremony and headed to Goa for their Hindu wedding ceremony. The ceremony took place at Teso Waterfront at Siolim in North Goa on December 2. The couple further hosted a reception in the capital for their friends and family.

Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig

Cricketer Irfan Pathan on February 9, entered the next phase of his life, as he tied nuptial knots with Safa Baig at Haram Shareef in Mecca. It was a low-key affair.

Robin Uthappa and Sheetal Goutham

Cricketer Robin Uthappa got hitched with his long-time girlfriend Sheetal Goutham in Bengaluru. Apart from the fact that both of them shared a common bond of sports that ties them together, they've known each other since school and got engaged last year. While the bride looked enchanting and drop-dead gorgeous, the groom's happiness could be seen in his eyes.

Dilip and Kavya Madhavan

Malayalam film actors Dileep and Kavya Madhavan put an end to a long decade of gossip and finally tied the knot on November 25. Considering that the actors chose to stay mum about their relationship, the wedding came as a surprise to their fans. The wedding, held in Kochi, was an intimate affair with over 200 guests present at the venue in Kochi. The two of them also live-streamed their wedding for fans.