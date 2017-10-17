Diwali 2017: Enjoy A Guilt-Free Diwali This Time

Saying no to sweets becomes near impossible around Diwali, making many conscious of their weight, calories and sugar level going up. Be active and restrict to two drinks to enjoy festivities with full fervour.Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal and Preeti Kakkar, a nutritional expert at Credihealth, have listed what people can do to celebrate guilt-free Diwali:If one meal goes for a toss, make sure the rest of the meals are on track. For instance, if you've reserved a table for dinner, then make sure your breakfast, lunch, and snacks are balanced and healthier.Just restrict to two drinks. Alcohol dehydrates your body. Avoid taking cocktails and aerated drinks too as they give you just extra calories.Physical activity will keep your metabolism active too. No matter what, engage in at least 20 minutes of physical activity every day. It can be in the form of dance, walk, jogging or yoga. You may find it hard to believe, but Surya Namaskar is the best way to fight exhaustion.It would be a crime to cut out the sweets entirely during this season. So, choose the healthier options and watch your portion size. Go for dry fruit, phirni, kheer, dark chocolate and date mithai instead of other sugar-loaded sweets.Don't wait for the thirst to strike. Keep hydrating yourself at short intervals. Moreover, it will keep you stay full and energized in the rush of all preparation.