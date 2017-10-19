Diwali 2017: Know Why and How to Go Green This Deepavali?

Diwali is one of the most revered festival of India. People gorge on sweets, light diyas, decorate homes and burst fireworks and crackers to celebrate the festival.But, the bursting of firecrackers cause a major problem of air and noise pollution every year. Although, the Supreme Court has imposed a ban on sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, people have to realize all the health problems that these crackers pose.Therefore, this Diwali let’s follow a few things that can enable us to celebrate Green Diwali.1. Firecrackers contain chemical compounds that are full of poisonous gases and heavy metals. Inhaling these toxins can lead to many health problems.2. Every year, there are a number of cases reported where children sustain minor to major burns while bursting crackers. Many people even lose their eyesight in accidents caused during bursting crackers.3. Cases of fire breaking out at shops and markets storing explosives are reported every year, resulting in loss of lives and property.4. The noise from the firecrackers leave babies, toddlers, dogs, cats and birds scared.5. Apart from the above four points, the most important reason why we must celebrate a Green Diwali is to save the environment. It is usually around this season that the lowest layer of atmosphere is filled with smog, when smoke combines with fog. The condition is worst in metropolitan cities and urban hubs.1. Refrain or limit the use of crackers. This is the most crucial and the first step towards celebrating Green Diwali. By bursting crackers, you will not just be wasting your money, but also causing health problems for your family members.2. Limit the use of cheap plastic decorative items. These are not eco-friendly and cannot be disposed-off post-Diwali. Reduce your carbon footprint by saying no to items made with cheap plastic and other non-biodegradable materials.3. Buy earthen lamps or diyas and avoid using decorative electric lights as they too are made from cheap plastics and metal wires.