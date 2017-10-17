Diwali 2017: Legend, Lakshmi Puja Muhurat And Rituals

Diwali is one of the most-awaited festivals of India. Diwali celebrates the triumph of good over evil and marks the return of Lord Rama with Sita to Ayodhya after an exile of 14 years. The day begins with people exchanging sweets, gifts, decorating homes, feasting or fasting, while they light diyas, fireworks and offer prayers to Goddess Mahalakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Kuber. Many devotees of Mahalakshmi even observe a fast. The Lakshmi Vrat (fast) concludes only after the elaborate Lakshmi Puja in the evening.The best time to perform the Maha-Lakshmi Puja on October 19th 2017 i.e. Thursday is during the Pradosh Kaal that starts after the sunset. Devotees can do the Lakshmi-Ganesh Pura during the Sthir Lagna of Pradosh Kaal. As per Drikpanchaang, the Amavasya tithi or Diwali will begin at 12:13 am on 19th October 2017 and will last till 12:41 am on 20th October 2017. The best time for Diwali Lakshmi Puja is from 7:11 pm in the evening till 8:16 pm. As per astrology experts, this is the time that will yield the best rewards for worshipping Devi Lakshmi and perform her puja and aarti.Lakshmi Puja Muhurta = 7:11 pm to 8:16 pmDuration = 1 Hour 5 MinsPradosh Kaal = 5:43 pm to 8:16 pmLakshmi Puja on Diwali is performed by placing the idols of Shri Lakshmi and Shri Ganesh on a red cloth after giving them a bath and adorning them in clean bright clothes. The Lakshmi Shodashopachara Puja is a culmination of 16 steps and must be done with utmost devotion and a pious mind. Devotees must chant mantras patiently while performing the Lakshmi puja.