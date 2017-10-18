Diwali 2017: Transform Into Regal 'Padmavati' This Festive Season

The festive season gives you the perfect excuse to transform into the regal diva you have always wanted to be! Why not take inspiration from Deepika Padukone's majestic look from Padmavati and amp up your glamour quotient this season?Sushma Khan, National Creative Director- Make-up, Lakmé Salon and hair expert Nikita Girnara decode this look for you.- Prepare your skin with Argan Oil facial to achieve a luminous glow. Apply a lightweight hydrating moisturizer followed by a medium base foundation to even out the skin surface.- For the eyes blend a soft brown cream eye shadow starting from the eyelid towards the brow bone. Use the same colour on the lower lid as well. Apply a pearl shimmer powder on the inner corner and the centre of the eyes. Line them with a thick black gel liner on the upper lash, extending it slightly upwards. Fill the water line with a dark black kohl pencil. Smudge it on water line. Finish off with double coats of mascara to lengthen and curl the lashes.- Shape the brows with a medium brown matte shadow powder. Shape them in your natural shape but mildly thicker. Join the brows at the centre using a light brown eyebrow pencil to give them a natural unibrow look.- Keep the cheeks minimal with a natural blush for a healthy glow. No contouring or highlighting is required as the skin must look very natural.- Complete the look with a cinnamon lip colour and showcase your inner queen.- The key to this look is achieving a neat low bun. Start by applying a heat protecting cream or a hair mousse and use a straightener to get the sleek effect.- Centre part your hair and spray some shine mist for that extra shine and sleekness, spray some shine mist all over and comb it.- Pull all your hair back and tie it down in a ponytail with a rubber band. Create a hollow right above the pony with two fingers and pass the ponytail through it.- Now start rolling the ends of the ponytail upwards, until it reaches your nape. Twist it to make a low bun. Finish the style by securing the bun with some bobby pins/U pins and you are ready to rule!