Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2018: Get the Catwalk Beauty Look

Milan Fashion Week saw plenty of graphic, pastel-hued makeup looks, but Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2018 show stood out for its unapologetically romantic tone.Inspired by the Queen of Hearts, the Italian house opted for a feminine, polished approach to springtime beauty, beginning with a glowing complexion. The brand's own ‘Perfect Luminous Liquid Foundation' was blended outward from the center of the face, and cheeks dabbed lightly with ‘The Blush' in shade ‘Rosebud 33'.The shade ‘Tan 22 was used to contour the face, with ‘The Illuminator' in the shade ‘Eva 3' highlighting the cheekbones and nose for extra radiance.Feline eyes were the focus of the look, achieved by applying ‘Perfect Mono Eyeshadow' in a blend of the shades ‘Goldust 20', ‘Nude 30', ‘Desert 40' and ‘Coffee 120', for a softly neutral vibe. Both upper and lower lash lines were amplified with a smudge of ‘The Eyeliner' in Black 5, before an elegant flick was drawn on with the ‘Emotioneyes High Definition Eyeliner Stylo' in ‘Nero 1'. Curled lashes were coated with ‘Passioneyes Mascara' in ‘Nero 1' for a dramatic finish.A classic, iconic red lip was the star of the show, with models sporting sweet pink hues or deep burgundy tones. The house's ‘Classic Cream Lipstick' made a catwalk appearance in several shades, including ‘Carnal 530', ‘Scarlett 625' and ‘Tease 215'. The color was applied by tapping the fingers over the lips, in a nod to the softer, ‘kissed-off' look that has been trending on the catwalks lately.