Don't Forget To Moisturise And Use Highlighter For Night Parties

Get ready for the parties at twilight the right way. Do not forget to steam your face for rejuvenation, use a good moisturizer as basics and then opt for the right foundation and lip color before you step out, suggest experts.Naresh Arora, founder of Chase Aromatherapy, and make-up expert Shahnaz Husain have rolled out few tips:* Try and go for minimalistic makeup instead of going for harsh makeup. Highlight the desired areas instead of covering the whole face with the foundation as that can make your skin look like plastic in dim light.* Take steam of Neroli or Geranium oil in the morning. This will rejuvenate your skin and make it glow naturally for you to look the best.* Make sure you use a rinse off conditioner after washing your hair with lukewarm water. This will give your hair the final luster. Give your hair a massage with Jojoba or Lavender oil a night before and wrap them in a hot towel. Let the hair be in the steam for around 15-20 minutes. Wash your hair the next day.* Glow as gold with a marigold flower. Get 3-4 marigold flowers, smash it well with hand or some heavy instrument. Now add one teaspoon of honey with some raw milk. Mix it really well. Apply on your skin and within 15 minutes wash it away with lukewarm water to get glowing skin.* While choosing foundation, if you have a very fair ivory skin, go for beige with a rosy tint. If the complexion is fair but pale (yellowish), avoid pink tones and go for beige or biscuit shade. Darker complexions look better with brownish beige.* Highlight the cheeks with a blusher. Apply on the cheekbones, going slightly upwards and outwards. Then, apply light coloured highlighter on the cheekbones. Blend well. Blusher colours for the night need not match lip colour exactly, but it should be in the same colour tone.* For eyes, apply lighter brown shadow on the upper eyelid and dark brown eyeshadow in the crease, to add depth. Outline the eyes with dark eye pencil or eyeliner. For a smudged effect, a dark eyeshadow also works well on the upper lid, close to the lashes.* For the night, you may want to try gold, silver or bronze shadow to line the eyes over your eyeliner on the upper lid. Highlight under the brows with gold, ivory or a light coloured eyeshadow. Then apply mascara. Roll-on mascara is easy to apply.* Gloss is popular for the lips. Use a lip liner the same colour as your lipstick. Apply lip gloss in the centre, after applying lipstick.For the dusky complexion, go for warm earthy colours, like coral, wine, plum, strawberry, red and shades of red in lipstick. One can also mix two colours to create the desired effect.