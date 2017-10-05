Dressing and Style Tips for the Working Man

At a time when everyone is struggling to get the best jobs, looking well groomed can definitely be a plus-point. From choosing the right outfits to taking care of your appearance, experts suggest how to look your best without trying too hard.Gillette expert and celebrity hair-stylist Aalim Hakim and renowned image consultant Suman Agarwal come up with the essentials to be job-ready* Ace the suit: Your first impression is always a lasting impression, hence, focus on power dressing for success. So, either opt for pure business formals that exude professionalism or smart casuals known to be a combination of casual and business attire.* Smarten up: Among many facets that contribute to a person's overall positive personality is his appearance. A heavily bearded face is a strict no-no so groom your beard. Ensure that all sides are properly shaved with minimal facial hair. Shave the sideburns and do not leave them unkempt -- the ideal size of the sideburn is that it should not cross the mid-ear. Rest assured, it will be a smooth shave early morning, avoiding any nicks and cuts. An aftershave is a must* De-accessorise: Move over your daily college accessories because anything loud and flashy can be a major turn off while also creating a distraction. Wearing hand-bands and unwanted accessory tends to send across unprofessional vibes.* Personal hygiene: Body hygiene is an important aspect which cannot be ignored. You will directly be shown the way out if you have a bad body or mouth odor. That does not mean that you apply a full blast of deodorant -- some light scented deo/perfume which smells good should work well.