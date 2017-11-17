Drew Barrymore Brings 'Dear Drew' to New York with New Pop-Up

She only launched her online fashion brand last month, but Drew Barrymore is already expanding into bricks and mortar, with a New York pop-up boutique.The 'Dear Drew' store opened its doors on 14 Crosby Street in the US city on November 15, offering shoppers the chance to browse its range of ready-to-wear pieces and lifestyle products in person. The 2,000 square foot space has been decorated with a homey, travel-themed vibe, WWD reports, with the actress telling the publication: "We really wanted this to be a space you want to hang out in."Barrymore launched the fashion and lifestyle label, which is described as "a love letter to women around the world" on Amazon Fashion back in October. The brand's offering include everything from cashmere loungewear and smart separates to hair styling tools, accessories, luggage and contemporary jewelry, with a recent Instagram post also hinting that nightwear and lingerie could also be in the pipeline. The collection retails on Amazon and is priced from $28 to $258.Pop-ups are showing no signs of waning in popularity, with several online fashion brands launching temporary boutiques recently, as a way to engage differently with their consumers ahead of the holiday season. LA retailer Nasty Gal is currently running a month-long pop up in London, complete with an in-store events program that spans everything from DJ sets to mini conferences, while the fast fashion brand Bershka dipped its toe into the pop-up waters in New York's Soho in October. TV star and fashion entrepreneur Khloe Kardashian also tried out the concept last month, with a two-day pop-up for her denim brand Good American.