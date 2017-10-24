Drew Barrymore Debuts Own Fashion Line on Amazon

Drew Barrymore has launched her own fashion and lifestyle label on Amazon Fashion.Named ‘Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore', the Hollywood star's collection is described as "a love letter to women around the world." It covers hair styling tools with inspirational names, ready-to-wear separates such as smart trousers and blouses, cashmere loungewear and trench coats. Accessories include scarves, bags with motivational slogans and contemporary jewelry, and there is even a suitcase in the lineup. ‘Dear Drew' is now available to purchase on Amazon, with prices ranging from $28 to $248."We're delighted to be teaming up with Drew Barrymore to debut her new brand on Amazon Fashion," Amazon Fashion Director Kate Dimmock told People. "Drew's impressive career and creative energy is an inspiration, and we're thrilled to be able to offer our customers a collection that embodies her."This isn't Barrymore's first entrepreneurial project -- the actress also has a successful cosmetics line, ‘Flower Beauty', which she set up in 2013, covering makeup, fragrance and beauty tools and accessories. However, her latest project sees her join a growing club of actresses and models making their own foray into the world of fashion design. Other stars who have become known for their clothing lines include Eva Mendes, whose long-term collaboration with ‘New York & Company' has seen huge success, and Kate Hudson, whose athleisure brand ‘Fabletics' is also taking the industry by storm. This fall has also seen actress Tracee Ellis Ross, model Chrissy Teigen and singer Demi Lovato design their own capsule fashion collections for various brands.