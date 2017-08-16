GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Drop Shoulder Tops: This Trend Is Here To Stay Longer!

Drop it like it’s hot, ladies!

shifa khan | News18.com

Updated:August 16, 2017, 3:30 PM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Drop your neckline to reveal a shoulder. The off-the-shoulder trend went from trickle to torrential. They were everywhere. On Instagram. On every page of every magazine. On mannequins at the mall. Shoulders were the go-to erogenous zone for this year fashion brands. If a designer had a chance to show them off, they took it. From off-the-shoulder tops to shoulder cutouts to asymmetrical necklines, it felt like no runway was left out of this trend. This one is the kind you’d want to invest in. Get ready to spend your money on these tops as you’ll be seeing them everywhere this season. So, here is the Bollywood inspiration to rock this trend your way!

Alia Bhatt

Watch out for this style diva nailing the 'Oh, is my top falling off?' look.


Dolling up for the YouTube fest!!!! Time to walk into SELFIESTAN ✌️️

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on




Sonam Kapoor

Sonam never shied away from using some frills and drama attached to her outfit. Look at her rocking the drop shoulder look at Cannes 2017.




Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi claimed her love for the drop shoulder trend from time to time. She totally wins at playing around this trend.

'Contemplation' by @rohanshrestha. Beauty by @makeupwali. Outfit from @iamlovegen ❤️

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on




Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee has managed to impress the fashion world with her unique and trendy clothing choices. Her frilly drop shoulder top is one cute piece to wear on a sunny day!




Shraddha Kapoor

Its all about the drop shoulder trend at the moment and Shraddha is totally on board! Check out how she gave us her fierce bare shoulder!




Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti dropped a few pounds and is now dropping that outfit's shoulder too! Look how she is chilling and killing at the same time taking up the trend.




Tell us, which one is your favourite look!






