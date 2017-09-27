Durga Puja 2017: International Brands Make a Beeline to Kolkata

From giving fans a chance to experience an aerial view of Durga puja, launching an app to locate nearby pandals and helping consumers with maps and major attractions in the city, many brands are making sure that the festive spirit goes fun and hassle free with some of their initiatives. As the city celebrates the victory of good over evil on Durga Puja with magnificent pandals and lit-up streets, beverage brand Pepsi is giving an aerial experience 100 feet above the ground to costumers with its "Hot Air Balloon" at Park Circus the Sarbojanin Durgotsab.Said Raj Rishi Singh, Director Marketing, Pepsi, PepsiCo: "Taking from our Pepsi Moments campaign earlier this summer, we are delighted to present it to audiences in Kolkata with a festive twist." The brand is also going local this Durga Puja with a range of limited edition bottles, which feature the festive slogan 'Pujo Chaiee Pujor Masti' in Kolkata.Watch brand Titan has come up with an app that helps consumers find the best pandals. Suparna Mitra, CMO, Watches & Accessories, Titan, said, "The launch of the Sonata Sharodia Guide is a step forward in crafting a useful and relevant digital product to continue forming a strong connect with our consumers. This app will be a modern aid to a traditional festival and will have informative and engaging features -- from having a pandal locator with navigation to guides for restaurants and food."Also, to ensure the fun continues and pandal-hopping is a breeze, KFC India is transforming itself into an "adda" -- where the best Puja plans will be hatched. The #PujorAddaKFC will assist consumers with maps and major attractions in the city. Luis Ruiz Ribot, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India, told IANS, "In addition to pandal-hopping... food remains an essential element of the Pujo celebrations in Kolkata. As a brand, KFC stores make for the perfect hangout 'addas'."Esri India, a Geographic Information System (GIS) software and solutions provider, has launched the Pandal Hopper app to help devotees and tourists in Kolkata navigate their way through the Puja week. Using the app, one can locate pandals, find information about previous-year ratings, current themes and facilities nearby.