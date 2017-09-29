Dussehra 2017: 3 Lesser Known Events Before and After Ravana’s Assassination

How Lord Rama killed Ravana and returned victorious to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile is known to all. However, which weapon was used to kill Ravana, how was it procured, what happened in Lanka after Ravana’s demise and was Shrupnakha able to avenge her insult, are some lesser known tales. Here are some lesser known events before and after Ravana's assassination by Lord Rama.Everyone knows how Vibhishana betrayed Ravana and told Lord Rama that his brother could only be killed by aiming the arrow at his navel – where his soul resides. But, it is a little known fact that the arrow used to kill Ravana was no ordinary one. A special arrow kept hidden by Ravana’s wife Mandodari was used to kill Ravana.Lord Hanuman was given the task to get the secret weapon from Mandodari which he did by disguising as a brahmin saint. He tricks Mandodari into revealing the whereabouts of the arrow and successfully secure it.After Ravana’s demise, Lord Rama asked Vibhishana to marry Mandodari so that she stays the reigning Queen of Lanka and the kingdom prospers under her rule. Mandodari married Vibhishana as an act of statesmanship so that Lanka could be put on the path of growth and righteousness.According to legends, Shrupnakha meets Sita at Valmiki’s ashram in the forest, after Rama had abandoned her. She mocks Sita, the woman for whom Lord Rama had rejected her proposal and suggested to propose Lakshmana. Expressing her happiness, she states that the insult inflicted by Rama has been avenged finally. After patiently listening to the insults, Sita offers berries to Shrupnakha and says that these taste as sweet as berries in Mandodari’s garden. Shrupnakha was baffled to see a calm Sita, who then suggests Shrupnakha to let go of the hatred as even the Royal Princes of Ayodhya saw no peace after insulting a woman.