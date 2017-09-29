Dussehra 2017: A Boon For Local Artists, Craftsmen And Road-side Sellers

The festival of Dussehra or Vijayadashmi is a boon to local artists who get a chance to make some extra money during these festivities by displaying their craft whilst keep the cultural heritage of India alive. Artists ranging from painters, carpenters, idol makers, theatre artists to event management companies – big or small, grab the opportunity to showcase their talent.Let us take you through 5 such things that are important part of Dussehra or Vijayadashmi celebrations:The artistic paintings of Alpona on Kolkatta streets fetch painters some extra money during the 10-day festival of Durga Puja. Alponas painting displayed on the Kolkotta streets adds on to the festive spirit of the city.Ahead of Durga Puja, the durga idols are created by the local artisans. These idols are made from Papier-mâché and the cost of making is not much but the artistry of the idol-maker or painter gets its due. Thereby the festival of Durga Puja is highly-awaited by the local artisans for some extra income.Just like Durga idols, Ravana effigy making is also a seasonal occupation for effigy-makers. Again the cost of material is quite low as compared to the selling price. And the primary reason for higher selling price is the hard work and craftsmanship that goes into making them; thereby, keeping the effigy-makers looking forward to Dussehra every year.Ram Leelas are organized across the country engaging theatre artists and even ordinary men into playing the characters of Ramayana. Although, some artists choose to do it for free, there are some who get some extra earnings to rest during this time. Not just the artists, but other supporting activities like the light and sound, tent, catering amongst many others who get a chance to boost their income.Durga Pujo pandals are set up days in advance and boost income of small road-side sellers too. The streets are filled with food pandals, small traders selling decorative pieces and many more items that up the festive feeling.