Dussehra 2017: Aprajita Puja, Shami Puja Significance, Rituals and Shubh Muhurat

Dussehra isn’t just about burning the gigantic effigies of Demon King Ravana, his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghanada. According to Hindu scriptures, various rituals are performed to mark the triumph of Good over Evil. Shami Puja and Aprajita Puja are the most followed rituals performed during the Aparahna muhurat on Dussehra.This year, Dussehra 2017 falls on September 30th and as per Hindu calendar the Vijaya Dashami tithi begins at 23:49PM on September 29th and it will end at 01:35AM on October 1st. The Vijaya Muhurat falls between 14:08PM to 14:55PM on September 30th and the shubh muhurat for Aparahna puja starts at 13:21PM till 15:42PM.Let us have a look at the significance of both these pujans and the rituals to be followed as per Hindu scriptures.Shami Tree is considered one of the most pious trees in Hindu Mythology. It is said that before marching into Lanka, Lord Rama had prayed for his victory in front of the Shami Tree. Thereby, Shami Puja is held during the Aparahna muhurat on Dussehra. Since ages, Kshatriyas and Kings perform Shami Puja on this day and implore their Prosperity and Triumph over enemies.The following mantra is chanted during Shami Puja:अमङ्गलानां च शमनीं शमनीं दुष्कृतस्य च ।दु:स्वप्रनाशिनीं धन्यां प्रपद्येऽहं शमीं शुभाम् ।।शमी शमयते पापं शमी लोहितकण्टका । धारिण्यर्जुनबाणानां रामस्य प्रियवादिनी ।।करिष्यमाणयात्रायां यथाकाल सुखं मया । तत्रनिर्विघ्नकर्त्रीत्वंभवश्रीरामपूजिते ।।Devi Aprajita is worshipped on Vijayadashmi as Lord Rama worshipped the Goddess a day before commencing his journey for Lanka to bring back Sita. Aprajita Puja too is held during the Aparahna Muhurut on Dussehra. Since ages, Goddess Aprajita is worshipped for safe and successful journeys.The following mantra is chanted during Aprajit Puja:इमां पूजां मयां देवि यथाशक्ति निवेदिताम्।रक्षार्थं तु समादाय व्रजस्व स्थानमुत्तमम्॥हारेण तु विचित्रेण भास्वत्कनकमेखला।अपराजिता भद्ररता करोतु विजयं मम॥