East Meets West with Two New Dolce & Gabbana Velvet Collection Scents

Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana is expanding its exclusive Velvet Collection of artisanal fragrances with two new perfumes inspired by the riches of Arab Sicily. The new scents -- "Amber Skin" and "Amber Sun" -- are modern interpretations of the amber accord, celebrating the meeting of East and West. The scents are due out early in November.Evoking personal memories and, in particular, the travels of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, D&G's Velvet Collection fragrances have been blending the evocative aromas of East and West ever since the collection's launch. After "Tender Oud," "Desert Oud," "Ginestra," "Love" and "Desire," the collection gets two new members, with a female fragrance called "Amber Skin" and a men's scent called "Amber Sun."For women, perfumer Christophe Raynaud has crafted a floral and sensual scent using ingredients from the Mediterranean and sweet balsams of Arabia. The fragrance opens with a burst of Italian bergamot, matched with lavender essence and labdanum resin. Next come notes of iris, opoponax and myrrh.The male scent, "Amber Sun," from perfumer Frank Voelkl, is a woody oriental that's suave and opulent. This Eau de Parfum has notes of yellow-petaled ylang-ylang, vanilla and cistus labdanum, matched with a creamy sandalwood aroma. Base notes bring amber woods, patchouli and an oud accord.The two new Velvet Collection fragrances are due out from November, priced from €286.69 for 50ml.