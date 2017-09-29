Easy Steps To Get Ready For Dussehra

The festive season brings a lot of joy, presents, and delicious food with it. While you know you are going to have a blast, its also time to get your game on point in terms of skin and beauty trends.Krystle D'Souza, Pond's Brand Ambassador, gives five easy tips to get ready for Dussehra!* Step 1: Prep the skin: Prep your skin with a good BB + cream for a light and non-oily texture. The BB cream lightens your skin and spots from within, allowing your skin to breathe and you to look fabulous! It's best to use on the go, you can easily fit it in your purse for quick touch-ups throughout the day!* Step 2: Add the touch of drama to the eyes: Whether it is a winged eye or just a lot of kohl around the corners, the kajal pencil is your best friend. Outline in such a way to make the eyes appear bold and gorgeous!* Step 3: Blush much? t's the festive season after all so why not add a little shimmer in your life? Use a little dust of the blush to accentuate the cheekbones and bring out your best features.* Step 4: Perfect the pout: Choose a bold red lip to add to the festive chirpiness, however, if you feel that is too much you can never really go wrong with a light pink lipstick.* Step 5: Touch of tradition: A big round ‘bindi' is the last and final touch to complete the traditional Bengali look to get your camera and occasion ready!Lakmé Makeup Expert, Sandhya Shekar outlines some easy steps to achieve the perfect dramatic eye for the festive season!* The ‘Rustic-bronze' eye look;* How to get this look: Start with using the Argan Oil Serum Foundation on the eyelids to perfect the skin; Use the gold, orange shades from the illuminating eyeshadow in ‘French Rose' palette to add a deep earthy-bronzed effect; Finally, add more hints of gold using the Shimmer Brick.* Why that look: It's traditional yet contemporary in its own way; It goes with all styles and is perfect to up your glam quotient; The use of the orange shade is a twist to the typical smokey-gold look* Does that look work for a day event or evening event: This look is great for both day and night, but the chic, classy eyes will glam-up more in the evening.