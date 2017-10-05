Embrace Your Curves and Flaws, Says Malaika Arora Khan

Actress Malaika Arora Khan, known for promoting fitness, says people should embrace their curves and flaws, and love themselves the way they are."Embrace your curves, your flaws, your cellulite and your stretch marks. And love yourself," Malaika said as she received the ELLE Active Star Award here on Wednesday. "I got the award because I think I am someone who has always said it is important to remain active and fit, and I have always propagated fitness," she said.ELLE India celebrated the 11th edition of the ELLE Beauty Awards at a hotel here.The guest list included Richa Chadha, Athiya Shetty, Diana Penty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Saiyami Kher, among others.