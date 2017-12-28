GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Eminem Makes History with Eighth Consecutive Album to Debut at No. 1

The Billboard 200 chart tracks album popularity in the US using measures of album sales, track sales and streaming.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:December 28, 2017, 3:49 PM IST
Image courtesy: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Eminem has become the first artist to have eight consecutive no. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart with the release of his latest LP, Revival.

Billboard announced the rapper's record-breaking feat, reporting that Revival had sold 267,000 equivalent album units during the week ending December 21, according to Nielsen Music. Of those, 197,000 were in traditional album sales. The Billboard 200 chart tracks album popularity in the US using measures of album sales, track sales and streaming. The chart on which Eminem's number one debut appears will be posted to the Billboard site.

On Revival, which dropped December 15, Eminem takes on politics and collaborates with Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys and P!nk. Prior to Revival, he earned no. 1 debuts with, from newest to oldest, The Marshall Mathers LP 2 (2013), Recovery (2010), Relapse (2009), Curtain Call: The Hits (2005), Encore (2004), The Eminem Show (2002) and The Marshall Mathers LP (2000).
