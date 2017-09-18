GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Emmys 2017 Fashion Moments: Old-School Beauty Rules at the Red Carpet

At Emmy Awards 2017, siren-red lipstick was the key beauty accessory at this year's ceremony, with countless actresses turning to the fail-safe product for a perfectly polished look.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 18, 2017, 6:26 PM IST
Image: AP
Old-school glamour was the beauty theme of the night at the 69th Emmy Awards, which took place in LA on Sunday evening.

Red lips

Siren-red lipstick was the key beauty accessory at this year's ceremony, with countless actresses turning to the fail-safe product for a perfectly polished look. Nicole Kidman opted for a deep scarlet color to offset her dress, and Reese Witherspoon shunned her usual girl-next-door look for a bold red lip with orange undertones, teamed with a tan and poker-straight hair. Jane Krakowski teamed hers with a sharp platinum bob and a metallic eye, while Priyanka Chopra amped up the look with a deep raspberry-hued lip and smoky burgundy eyeshadow.

Hollywood waves

Wavy, voluminous hair was one of the key looks of the night. Laura Dern accessorized her barely-there makeup with a serious head of curls, parted on the side and with a swept-over fringe for added glamour, while Tatiana Maslany's pinned-back waves were straight out of the 1950s. Susan Sarandon's soft, auburn waves perfectly matched her autumnal makeup, and Jessica Biel made a statement with a swept-up do that cascaded down one shoulder.

Glamorous neutrals

It wasn't all high-voltage beauty on the red carpet -- there were some seriously sizzling neutral looks, too. Supermodel Heidi Klum led the way with a bronzed complexion, honeyed highlights, a metallic gold-colored eye and a soft pink lip. Michelle Pfeiffer looked radiant with nothing more than a dab of blusher and a slick of rose-hued lip color, while Thandie Newton offered up a masterclass in monochromes, teaming her champagne-colored gown with an ultra-modern taupe lip and a soft, coral blush, and Angela Sarafyan showed off an all-over gold shimmer, from her eyelids to her cheekbones.
