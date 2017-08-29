GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Esha Deol Baby Shower: Ahana Deol Throws A Surprise Party For Her Sister, See Pics

The would-be-parents looked stylish as they posed together for the shutterbugs at the surprise baby shower arranged by Esha's younger sister Ahana Deol.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:August 29, 2017, 1:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Esha Deol Baby Shower: Ahana Deol Throws A Surprise Party For Her Sister, See Pics
(Photo: Yogen Shah)
Actress Esha Deol, who is expecting her first child with husband Bharat Takhtani, was in for surprise when her younger sister Ahana Deol threw a lavender-themed baby shower to celebrate her elder sister's pregnancy.

Ahana, who arranged the surprise party with a little help from her brother-in-law Bharat, had everything planned according to her elder sister's like and dislike.

Credit: @Manav Manglani

Balloons, soft toys, fun games, guests dressed in blue or pink depending on who they thought the mommy-to-be would give birth to, a girl or a boy, and a lavender-based Belgian chocolate cake-
the party had been planned perfectly.

Credit: @Manav Manglani

Credit: @Manav Manglani

Credit: @Manav Manglani

Mommy-to-be Esha's mother Hema Malini along with some close friends and relatives attended the bash and were seen enjoying every moment of the get together. Ahana surely made the day perfect and dream-like for her sister and brother-in-law.

Esha, who sported a lavender coloured floral gown looked lovely as she smiled and posed for the shutterbugs.

Credit: @Manav Manglani

A couple of days ago, Esha tied the knot with her husband for the second time at her godh bharai ceremony, where the actress looked stunning dressed as a bride in a Neeta Lulla creation- a Vrindavan-inspired asymmetrical Anarkali.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Lt. Col. Shrikant Purohit Reveals Torture in Custody

Watch: Lt. Col. Shrikant Purohit Reveals Torture in Custody

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.