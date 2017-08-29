Esha Deol Baby Shower: Ahana Deol Throws A Surprise Party For Her Sister, See Pics
The would-be-parents looked stylish as they posed together for the shutterbugs at the surprise baby shower arranged by Esha's younger sister Ahana Deol.
(Photo: Yogen Shah)
Actress Esha Deol, who is expecting her first child with husband Bharat Takhtani, was in for surprise when her younger sister Ahana Deol threw a lavender-themed baby shower to celebrate her elder sister's pregnancy.
Ahana, who arranged the surprise party with a little help from her brother-in-law Bharat, had everything planned according to her elder sister's like and dislike.
Credit: @Manav Manglani
Balloons, soft toys, fun games, guests dressed in blue or pink depending on who they thought the mommy-to-be would give birth to, a girl or a boy, and a lavender-based Belgian chocolate cake-
the party had been planned perfectly.
Credit: @Manav Manglani
Credit: @Manav Manglani
Credit: @Manav Manglani
Mommy-to-be Esha's mother Hema Malini along with some close friends and relatives attended the bash and were seen enjoying every moment of the get together. Ahana surely made the day perfect and dream-like for her sister and brother-in-law.
Esha, who sported a lavender coloured floral gown looked lovely as she smiled and posed for the shutterbugs.
Credit: @Manav Manglani
A couple of days ago, Esha tied the knot with her husband for the second time at her godh bharai ceremony, where the actress looked stunning dressed as a bride in a Neeta Lulla creation- a Vrindavan-inspired asymmetrical Anarkali.
