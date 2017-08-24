Esha Deol Glows In a Neeta Lulla Creation On Her Baby Shower
The traditional baby shower ceremony was reportedly set on a colour-laden celebratory theme wherein the family also organised a 'chappan bhog' ritual for Lord Krishna.
Bollywood actress Esha Deol, who is expecting her first child with husband Bharat Takhtani, celebrated the baby shower and tied the knot once again on Thursday. If reports are to be believed, a Sindhi priest performed the rituals and the couple took three pheras instead of seven.
Image: Yogen Shah
The actress opted for a red and pink Radharani-inspired anarkali-sharara outfit customised by ace designer Neeta Lulla. In fact, Esha took to Instagram a few days before the ceremony and shared a sneak peek into her outfit and wrote, "Godh bharai fittings with the one n only @neeta_lulla. #IndianOutfit #TraditionalGodhBharai #RaniPink #Red"
Credit: @Esha Deol
In a recent interview, Esha mentioned how Neeta adds a certain confidence and grace to her look with her clothes and style. She was quoted as saying, "Neeta ji is simply the best. Besides doing my clothes for lots of my films, she also did my wedding. Both, Bharat and I, are very lucky to wear her creations for our wedding and now it's baby shower time so obviously, I want her only to do our outfits."
Neeta also expressed her elation and shared what went behind designing the outfit. "Esha would be glowing on her baby shower in an asymmetrical Anarkali with multi-layers of red and pink tulle, crafted with gota, zardosi and sequin embroidery paired perfectly with a sharara with multigores which would enable her to walk around freely and make her feel comfortable. Esha particularly wanted a hint of the 'Radharani' colours from the medieval Vrindavan, hence the colour pink to express the power of love and compassion," she said.
The actress also shared a photograph moments before the ceremony and captioned it as, "Getting ready for the Godh bharai ceremony ! Hair done make up done ✅😊 #GodhBharai."
Image: Yogen Shah
Credit: @Esha Deol
