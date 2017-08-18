Esha Gupta Looks Gorgeous As She Turns Showstopper At A Recent Fashion Show

Actress Esha Gupta, who was recently in news after social media users trolled and character assassinated her post a bold photoshoot, looked gorgeous as she turned showstopper in a Anjalee and Arjun Kapoor red and white bridal lehenga as she unveiled the VLCC Couture Bridal Look of 2017, at an event held in the capital.The Bollywood diva looked every bit the Indian bride with perfect makeup, statement earrings and white flowers entwined in her hair as she walked the ramp. Take a look.Veterans of the fashion industry like Rina Dhaka, Samant Chauhan, Arjun and Anjalee Kapoor and Nikita Tandon weaved magic on the ramp with their masterpieces. Made with meticulous detailing, sophisticated cuts and embellishments, the attires complemented and uplifted the makeup looks.Bollywood's celebrated make-up artist Shaan Muttathil, along with international make-up artist, Catrina Chiari designed and unveiled the looks.(All images: Perfect Relations)