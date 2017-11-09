GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Esha Gupta Sets Temperatures Soaring With Her Latest Pictures

Another one of those days where actress Esha Gupta has set the social media abuzz with her glamourous photos.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:November 9, 2017, 12:41 PM IST
(Image: Actress Esha Gupta/ Yogen Shah)
Actress Esha Gupta, who recently set the internet on fire with her semi-nude, topless photos for a lingerie photoshoot, is breaking the internet once again with her sensuous bikini pictures from her latest photoshoot with one of the leading men's fashion magazine in the country.

The Baadshaho actress, who is clad in a backless swimsuit in one of the photos, is seen turning back and posing for the shutterbugs just before she prespares to take a dive into the pool.

The actress shared the image on Instagram and captioned it, "Don't look back.. unless it's for the camera.. #gq (sic)."

Take a look.

Credit: @Esha Gupta

In another picture from the same photoshoot, Esha is seen sporting a beige Melissa Odabash bikini which she paired with statement Cornelia Webb neckpiece, posing for the cameras in the water.

Take a look.

Credit: @Esha Gupta

Here are some other sizzling hot pictures from Esha's latest photoshoot. Take a look.

Credit: @Esha Gupta

Credit: @Esha Gupta

The actress has often broken the internet by posting photos, wherein she can be seen showing off her sultry, sexy avatar as she poses for the cameras. And this is just another one of those days where the actress has set the social media abuzz with her glamourous photos.
