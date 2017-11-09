Europe's Largest Man-made Beach is Going to Open Outside Madrid

Plans to create Europe's largest artificial beach just 45 minutes outside Madrid have been revealed, turning a swath of land into a massive leisure park. As part of an urban revitalization project, the town of Alovera (Guadalajara) northeast of Madrid, will be transformed into a tourist destination with a man-made lagoon, beach, pool, sailing school, waterslides, restaurants and snack bars, reports El Economista in Spain.The €15.6 million project will transform 15,000 square meters of land into a sandy beach and 25,000 square meters into an artificial lagoon where guests can take up water sports like kayaking, sailing and paddle surfing.For perspective, 25,000 square meters is about four times the size of the White House. The man-made beach will be overseen by Chile-based Crystal Lagoons and will be open year-round. Developers expect the park to attract 250,000 to 400,000 people a year, and entrance fees are set for 10 euros. After splashing around in the water and working up an appetite, guests will be able to dine at the park restaurant that will be able to accommodate up to 1,000 people.The project received the green light from the local city council and is expected to be completed in three years.