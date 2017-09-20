Eva Longoria Reveals Her Secret for Perfect Buns
Eva Longoria, who once worked in a fast food chain, revealed some tricks to make the perfect burger
Actress Eva Longoria poses for photographers during the Cannes 70th international film festival (Image courtesy: AP)
Actress Eva Longoria says she knows the secret to make the perfect burger. Before coming into showbiz, Longoria worked at fast-food chain Wendy's.
On The Rachael Ray Show on Monday, Longoria showed off her tricks for how to dress the patty, and also revealed how she builds her favorite burger rendition, reports people.com.
"What we learned at Wendy's was mayonnaise goes on the bun first, to seal the bun, so the bun stays nice," Longoria said. "Then you put the ketchup. And (then) mustard goes on the meat, because it brings out the flavour of meat," she added.
As for her own personal secret, it is jalapenos. Her best burger is loaded with mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, American and Cheddar cheeses, and the spicy pickled peppers to top things off.
She loves to put jalapenos on basically everything.
"I actually eat it on popcorn at the movies. I pour the juice all over it," the actress added.
