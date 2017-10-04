GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Experimental Beauty Makes a Return at Paris Fashion Week

Things were slightly more subtle at John Galliano, but the tousled hair, ‘imperfect' complexions and negative space eyeliner that connected the eyebrows to the outer corner of the eyes, made for a contemporary look.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 4, 2017, 4:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Experimental Beauty Makes a Return at Paris Fashion Week
(Photo: A model presents a creation by British designer Sarah Burton as part of her Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris Fashion Week/ Reuters)
Paris Fashion Week hit a high this weekend, with adventurous makeup taking center stage on the Spring/Summer 2018 catwalks.

There were subdued beauty looks, of course, with major fashion houses Celine, Elie Saab and Givenchy all opting for minimalist, bare-faced looks with just a hint of foundation, highlighter or coral lip tint. But these were outshone by the bold, experimental looks seen elsewhere on the runways.

Comme des Garcons, a house known for its conceptual take on all things fashion, led the way with a beauty look that revolved around voluminous, braided hair structures peppered with ribbons, bows and plastic toys. And the brand wasn't the only one feeling experimental -- Vivienne Westwood's models showcased seriously playful makeup that ranged from glittery hand prints painted across the chin, to bands of metallic eyeshadow and hair stuck to the face in all directions.

Things were slightly more subtle at John Galliano, but the tousled hair, ‘imperfect' complexions and negative space eyeliner that connected the eyebrows to the outer corner of the eyes, made for a contemporary look. Masha Ma brought back the high-voltage, lacquered red lip with a pointed Cupid's bow for extra impact, teamed with spiky bangs and no discernable eye makeup. Valentino, meanwhile, put a millennial spin on romantic makeup, opting for a shimmering pink eyeshadow that flushed from the eyelids out to the cheekbones for a result that was both ultra-feminine and slightly futuristic.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Yogi Adityanath Slams CPM Over Poor Medical Facilities in Kerala

Yogi Adityanath Slams CPM Over Poor Medical Facilities in Kerala

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES