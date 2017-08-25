Fall Fashion: Florals Aren't Just For Spring

Fall/Winter 2017-18 catwalks were alive with flowery prints of all varieties, proving that there is no sell-by date on petal power.There are several options for channelling the look this season. Joseph put a sophisticated twist on the concept with trousers and jackets adorned with floral embroidery in William Morris-style patterns and muted green, teal and russet tones. Altuzarra also opted for an autumnal color palette, debuting a lotus-blossom-patterned floor-length coat in burgundy, and a navy-and-yellow puff-sleeved tea dress.There were English country garden vibes at Giambattista Valli, where semi-sheer fabrics, ruffles and delicate floral motifs put a firmly feminine stamp on the trend, and at Topshop Unique, where sprigs of lavender decorated flirty pink halterneck dresses. Balenciaga kept thing youthful by teaming floral mini-dresses with white tights for a playful, doll-like aesthetic.However, it's also possible to wear your florals with attitude this fall, as proven by Gucci, whose collection revolved around throwing together clashing tropical floral prints on everything from flared cropped trousers to hooded coats. A Seventies-inspired color palette of purples, oranges and bright reds emphasised the loudness of the prints. Mary Katrantzou also took the trend up a notch, decorating dresses with vibrant, three-dimensional blooms, while Versace mashed up prints and colors for a rock n' roll finish.