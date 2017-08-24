Fall Trends: New Nail Collections Are All About Shimmer, Metallics and Holographics
Fall is here, and it is bringing disco fever with it.
Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Groupon UK & IE
This season's new nail collections are all about shimmer, glitter, metallics and holographics. The vibe is polished and sophisticated but fun -- think Studio 54 meets millennial minimalism. Here are three brand new ways to sparkle this fall.
YSL
YSL Beauty's new 'Night 54' makeup collection is a haven of sexy disco shimmer and electrifying color, as epitomized by its two new ‘La Laque Couture' nail polishes, available in ‘Bronze Fever' or ‘Studio Silver'. The latter is a glittery grey metallic shade, pepped up with flecks of blue, pink and gold, that is sure to bring the party to any laidback look.
www.yslbeautyus.com
Dior
Dior is also sashaying into fall with a limited edition collection of couture color, gel-effect nail lacquers. One of the new hues, ‘Metallics', is a fruity mauve with a sparkly finish that strikes just the right tone between grown-up and funky.
www.dior.com
Lancome
Olympia Le Tan's limited edition ‘Olympia's Wonderland' collection for Lancome puts a cute twist on the metallic nail trend with its ‘1967 Moderato' shade, a glimmering taupe. The collection also includes a playful top coat titled ‘2017 Armour', which consists of miniature metallic golden heart shapes that will bring any daytime shade seamlessly into the evening.
