Fatima Sana Shaikh Slut-Shamed For Wearing Swimsuit During Ramadan

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh invited the wrath of social media users after she took to Instagram to share her photos clad in a black monokini, chilling on the pristine beach of Maldives.

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:20pm PDT

Fatima, who is presently shooting for her next, Thugs of Hindustan, in Malta, received flak for 'dressing inappropriately' in the holy month of Ramadan. While several social media users slut-shamed and criticised her for sporting 'indecent clothes' in this pious month where the Muslims observe fast from dawn till dusk, there were few others who supported the actress and absolutely loved her style, confidence and never-seen-before fabulously hot avatar.

"You probably won't notice this, but remember there's always more people who love you for what you are @fatimasanashaikh. Ignore all the so called "guardians of culture & religion", & bunch of keyboard warriors. You do you girl!!!! Live life how you want it. There will be always love for you," wrote a user on the actress's Instagram post.

Haters had a lot to say too.

"Ramzan yaar. Atleast respect this month (sic)," wrote one user by the handle jabirlegend_3189.

"Hey saram karo yaar Ramadan ka month chal rha Fatima ye sab sirf duniya me acha lagta hai marne ke bad ye sab kaam nhi aaye ga sana hi but I know ap naam se Muslim lagti ho kaam se Muslim nhi ho u r non Muslim (sic)," wrote another.

And although there were hundreds who were preaching and advising Fatima on what to wear and what not, her fans had the perfect response for all the haters.

"Haters gonna hate, please don't be concerned with all this bullshit, you do what you believe in, expecting a lot of great movies from you," said another user.

The 25-year-old who became a celebrity soon after the success of her debut film Dangal in which she played Geeta Phogat, shared the photos which were from a photoshoot that the actress has done for international men's magazine GQ's June issue.