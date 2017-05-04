Fawad Khan And Wife Sadaf Khan's Latest Pictures Are Breaking The Internet

Each time Fawad Afzal Khan makes an appearance, he charms thousands of girls with his looks. Girls around the world swoon over his charismatic persona and magnetic screen presence. And why not? Khan is one of the most talented and handsome actors of recent times. Not just his good looks but everything about him right from his smile to his voice has female fans going crazy for him.

The Pakistani actor, whose last Bollywood movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil created quite a storm for having him as part of the film's cast, recently did a photoshoot with his wife Sadaf Khan for a Dubai-based celebrity lifestyle magazine and the pictures are proof that Fawad is every girl's dream man.

The hottie who married Sadaf in 2005 has two kids – Ayaan and Elyana. While both Fawad and wife Sadaf look perfect together and their sizzling chemistry can give any couple relationship goals, we can't take our eyes off the dashing man.

His infectious smile, perfectly sculpted jaw-line, the love and warmth in his brown eyes, the confidence and sophistication with which he carries off that beard, all of this can make any girl go weak in the knees.

Here are some pictures of the photoshoot which are breaking the Internet ever since they surfaced on the web.

The photos are drop dead gorgeous, take a look.

MashAllah! They Are Goals😭🙈💕❤️ #Fawad #fawadkhan #fawadafzalkhan #fawadafzalkhanofc #pakistani #lollywood @fawadkhan81 A post shared by Fawad Afzal Khan {F.A.K.O} (@fawad.afzal.khan.ofc) on May 2, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

Smile Bright Loves❤️😍💕 #Fawad #fawadkhan #fawadafzalkhan #fawadafzalkhanofc #pakistani #lollywood @fawadkhan81 A post shared by Fawad Afzal Khan {F.A.K.O} (@fawad.afzal.khan.ofc) on May 2, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

How adorable is this?! 😍💕 #SadafKhan and #FawadKhan's beautiful shoot for the cover of #MasalaUAE 🔝 we LOVE it! ❤️ A post shared by Sunday Times (@sundaytimes) on May 3, 2017 at 1:09am PDT

And some BTS blursss A post shared by Sadaf Fawad Khan (@sadaf.f.k) on May 2, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

Guess after this Fawad is going to be on the celebrity crush list of many for a very long time! And for those who have already been bewitched by his killer looks, we know what you going through right now!