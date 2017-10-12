GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

AIFW SS'18: I've Just Started, Says JJ Valaya On Completing 25 Years

The show was a celebration marking JJ Valaya’s completion of a quarter of a century in the wonderful world of style and fashion.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:October 12, 2017, 11:48 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AIFW SS'18: I've Just Started, Says JJ Valaya On Completing 25 Years
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
The first day of FDCI Amazon India Fashion Week Spring Summer '18 (AIFW SS '18) closed with distinguished designer JJ Valaya's spectacular show.

The show, which began with an explaination of sorts being typed out on a giant screen - part of the ramp's backdrop, that it wasn't a couture or a bridal show, as many would have expected from the ace designer, but instead, it was a celebration marking JJ Valaya’s completion of a quarter of a century in the wonderful world of style and fashion.

jj1

When asked how would he describe his 25 years in the fashion industry, JJ Valaya, told News18.com, "It has been absolutely exhilarating and I am just getting started."

On this momentous occasion, the designer showcased 'The Classics of JJ Valaya', a line of occasion-wear enembles based on three of his all time favorite inspirations, namely Gulistan, Jamavar and Punjab. JJ mentioned during his interaction with the media that these classic collections would from now on be a part of the JJ Valaya brand forever, albeit, with a new twist every year.
jj2

When asked about the intricate embroidery on the ensembles, the designer said during a media interaction, "It's all very antique and that is something that I relate to because it's a vintage look that we have worked on. Also, our whole logo is the new tradition, which is oxymoron but it works beautiful because while tradition is beautiful in the past, we like to treat it in a new and edgy way to make it relevant."

jj3

Talking about the colour story, JJ Valaya told News18.com, that it was controlled, muted, sophisticated nothing very in the face, flashy. "It's something that you can wear timelessly," said JJ.

Designer Rahul Mishra and tech guru Rajiv Makhni walked the ramp for JJ Valaya and turned heads in a black ensemble as they Took to the runway.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Amitabh Bachchan a Life in Pictures

Amitabh Bachchan a Life in Pictures

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES