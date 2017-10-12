AIFW SS'18: I've Just Started, Says JJ Valaya On Completing 25 Years

The first day of FDCI Amazon India Fashion Week Spring Summer '18 (AIFW SS '18) closed with distinguished designer JJ Valaya's spectacular show.The show, which began with an explaination of sorts being typed out on a giant screen - part of the ramp's backdrop, that it wasn't a couture or a bridal show, as many would have expected from the ace designer, but instead, it was a celebration marking JJ Valaya’s completion of a quarter of a century in the wonderful world of style and fashion.When asked how would he describe his 25 years in the fashion industry, JJ Valaya, told News18.com, "It has been absolutely exhilarating and I am just getting started."On this momentous occasion, the designer showcased 'The Classics of JJ Valaya', a line of occasion-wear enembles based on three of his all time favorite inspirations, namely Gulistan, Jamavar and Punjab. JJ mentioned during his interaction with the media that these classic collections would from now on be a part of the JJ Valaya brand forever, albeit, with a new twist every year.When asked about the intricate embroidery on the ensembles, the designer said during a media interaction, "It's all very antique and that is something that I relate to because it's a vintage look that we have worked on. Also, our whole logo is the new tradition, which is oxymoron but it works beautiful because while tradition is beautiful in the past, we like to treat it in a new and edgy way to make it relevant."Talking about the colour story, JJ Valaya told News18.com, that it was controlled, muted, sophisticated nothing very in the face, flashy. "It's something that you can wear timelessly," said JJ.Designer Rahul Mishra and tech guru Rajiv Makhni walked the ramp for JJ Valaya and turned heads in a black ensemble as they Took to the runway.