AIFW SS'18: Nidhhi Agerwal Turns Showstopper For Rina Dhaka

Celebrated fashion designer Rina Dhaka showcased her Explorer Spring Summer 2018 collection on the second day of FDCI Amazon India Fashion Week in association with Nexa.Bollywood actor and model, Nidhhi Agerwal walked the ramp as the showstopper.The Munna Michael star, who turned heads in a gold ensemble by the designer, said in an exclusive chat with News18.com, that she felt absolutely comfortable in the outfit. During the interaction, she also confessed her love for bling and spoke about her personal style statement."I am wearing such a beautiful outfit, it has so much bling. I love bling," actress Nidhhi Agerwal told News18.com. "The outfit is so light and comfortable that it was super easy, I just had to go and walk like I would normally walk. In fact, even my shoes are super comfortable," she added.Talking about her personal sense of style, Nidhhi said, "I love the whole concept of gypsy meets pretty and that also somewhat describes my sense of style."Speaking about the collection, ace designer Dhaka, in an exclusive interaction with News18.com said, "The collection that I showcased was a gypsy meeting a pretty, prom girl collection.""There was a lot of layering in the collection, handkerchief hems, embroideries, tassels, woven stripes, the boring grunge with little peek-a-boo and sheer and the big sleeves, this was really the story behind my collection," she added.Throwing light on the color story for the collection, Dhaka said, "We did mostly ivory whites, ecru, beige, gold and a touch of navy no black. The whole idea was to show modern spring summer concepts using Indian sensibilities yet not being Indian."Speaking about how a smartphone brand, Honor, collaborated with ace designer Dhaka for the show, Peter Zhai, President, Huawei India Consumer Business Group said, "She is a senior designer and I personally liked her worked. Also, Honor is a young, fashion technology brand, therefore it is natural that it is linked with the lifestyle industry. We want more young people to enjoy the beautiful Honor9i phones, good design, good quality and the 4 cameras set up to click amazing photos."