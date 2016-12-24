Feel Lucky To Call Modelling My Job: Bella Hadid
Image: Reuters Pictures
Los Angeles: Model Bella Hadid feels "so damn lucky" to be a model and has says she feels very "privileged" to have had such a successful year.
Hadid shared a video of her walking in a variety of catwalk shows throughout this year in a montage on social media.
She captioned the Instagram post: "I feel so grateful... Thank you to every single person I have had the privilege of working with this year and everyone that believed in me and supported me along the way. I feel so damn lucky to call this my job and to work with such inspiring, talented people everyday. I will keep working hard. I love you so so so so much!"
The model, who has also graced the runway for labels like Moschino, Versace and Chanel, has been voted the Model of the Year by the Industry in a poll by Model.com. Bella said is a "huge honour" for her to receive the accolade.
Alongside a image of an article with her new title, which she shared on the photo-sharing site, she wrote: "What a crazy way to end the year. This is such a huge honour! Industry's vote!!! Thank you so much to everyone in the industry that voted, everyone I've worked with and @modelsdot for all of the love and support... This really means so much to me."
