Fei Fei Sun Named the Newest Face of Estee Lauder

Chinese model Fei Fei Sun is the latest fashion star to become an Estée Lauder global spokesmodel.Sun took to Instagram to announce the good news directly to her 411,000 fans, posting an image of herself sporting a hot pink lip, accompanied by the caption: "I am thrilled to announce that I am @esteelauder 's newest #EsteeModel ! So happy to be joining the #EsteeLauder family." The beauty giant wasted no time in posting a congratulatory message of its own, before sharing two videos in which Sun shares the secrets of her morning beauty routine (think eye masks and facial massage) and a quick makeup tutorial, featuring the brand's Double Wear Foundation and Lipstick Envy.According to Elle, the model will appear in campaigns for the beauty brand from December. The site reports her as saying: "Growing up in China, I never believed I would represent such an iconic beauty brand. This is a dream come true."The news marks another incredibly successful year in Sun's modelling career -- over the past 12 months, she has landed three Vogue covers, starred in campaigns for Swarovski, Tory Burch and Valentino, and walked the runway for Calvin Klein.She is the latest in a line of high-profile recruits for Estée Lauder, joining fellow ambassador and supermodel Kendall Jenner, who won her first contract with the group in 2014. The brand's diverse roster of ambassadors also includes ballerina Misty Copeland, who was unveiled as the star of the ‘Modern Muse' fragrance campaign this summer, as well as the model Joan Smalls and the actress and singer Yang Mi.