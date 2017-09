Fenty Beauty's Holiday Collection is on the Way

The singer and makeup entrepreneur, Rihanna, has taken to Instagram to tease her brand's upcoming Holiday 2017 collection, along with the news that it will launch on October 13. While Rihanna's post tagged Sephora, the Fenty Beauty post tagged Sephora France, so expect further details to come regarding the launch.Judging from the photos, the collection looks set to feature a colorful eyeshadow palette, an eyeliner, several lip glosses and at least four bold lip colors. The entire collection, which Sephora France dubbed the ‘Galaxy Holiday Collection,' will come in minimalist, holographic packaging that mirrors the shimmery, luminescent finish of the cosmetics themselves.Riri is still basking in the success of the brand's first collection, which hit the shelves on September 8 and has been widely applauded for its inclusive approach, offering up 40 different shades of ‘Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation' designed to suit all skin tones. The 91-piece series also included 30 ‘Match Stix Skinsticks' for contouring, correcting, concealing and highlighting, six ‘Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters' for face and eyes, an ‘Invisimatte Blotting Powder and Paper' and a ‘Gloss Bomb' lip gloss. It has been a big month for the star, who also presented her Fenty Puma by Rihanna Spring/Summer 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week on September 10.