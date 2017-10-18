Fenty Beauty's New 'Galaxy Collection' Unveiled

It is barely a month since Rihanna dropped her debut Fenty Beauty collection, but the superstar is already busy teasing her next makeup launch.With the holiday ‘Galaxy Collection' set to go on sale on October 13, both Fenty Beauty and its famous founder have spent the past few days offering a closer look at the products in the new lineup via social media.Rihanna took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of the collection's ‘Starlit Hyper-Glitz' lipsticks -- four vivid lip colors with a crystallized shine in shades of burgundy, hot pink, lavender and orange. Meanwhile Fenty Beauty posted a photo of the ‘Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner,' which will also come in multiple shades, and the 14-shade ‘Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette, which features a range of colors, from mid-green to royal blue. A ‘Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter' and ‘Galaxy 2-Way Eyeshadow Brush' will complete the collection.Vivid colors and sparkly finishes are clearly at the heart of the new collection, and RiRi has signed up a host of beauty vloggers to illustrate the concept ahead of the launch date. YouTuber Desi Perkins unveiled the entire ‘Galaxy' series in a recent makeup tutorial, using the products to create a high-voltage beauty look centering on a red and jewel green smoky eye. The brand also reached out to vloggers Promise Phan and Sonjdra Deluxe to get creative with the new products in the name of Halloween, with the duo coming up with tutorials for a trippy ‘three-eyed' look and a celestial look respectively.