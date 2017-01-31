Fitness Enthusiast Sushant Singh Rajput Is Quite a Philosopher Too

Actor and dance reality show star Sushant Singh Rajput has indeed come a long way and what keeps him looking fit and fabulous is all the hard work he puts into his fitness regime. His sculpted body is a result of rigorous work outs in not just the gym but also going beyond and exploring other activities like dancing, martial arts, horse riding, tennis and beyond.

Sushant's fitness philosophy could be best described by one of his favourite quotes, "A ship in the harbour is safe, but that is not what ships are built for."

He also believes "talent, hard work and experience are overrated because grit, passion and curiosity can beat them any day."

An inch at a time..!! #marika #nigel #mondaymotivation A video posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:40am PST

The actor misses working hard, so definitely a fitness freak who cannot be complacent with an ordinary workout regime.

Dear Hardwork, Why am I missing you ?? #tilligetitright @officialmarikajohansson #Nigel A video posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Jan 24, 2017 at 11:30am PST

He believes in pushing himself beyond his boundaries, taking up difficult challenges.

#Trainingday 1. 'I failed' is 10 times better than 'what if'. @kushankushan A video posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Jan 24, 2017 at 3:25am PST

And time is no constraint for him.

We are not saying goodnight just yet! #mondaymotivation @officialmarikajohansson A video posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Jan 23, 2017 at 7:40am PST

He believes in enduring the grind and cannot be at peace till he has worked out enough to get him that good night sleep.

We're not saying goodnight just yet. 180 lbs , Core , warmup. A video posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Jan 16, 2017 at 8:44am PST

Dancer that he is, this was bound to happen.

And then this happened. @jacquelinef143 moving like a Rockstarr!! #humma #humma A video posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Jan 13, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

"Talent, hard work and experience are so overrated. Grit ,passion and curiosity can beat them any day.",the actor believes.

Talent,hard work and experience are so overrated . Grit,passion and curiosity can beat them any day. A photo posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:04am PST

For him, magic happens "when you go from wanting to have done something to just wanting to be doing."

When you go from wanting to have done something to just wanting to be doing , Magic happens. #mondaymotivation A video posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Dec 5, 2016 at 4:20am PST