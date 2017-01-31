Fitness Enthusiast Sushant Singh Rajput Is Quite a Philosopher Too
Image: Instagram/ Sushant Singh Rajput
Actor and dance reality show star Sushant Singh Rajput has indeed come a long way and what keeps him looking fit and fabulous is all the hard work he puts into his fitness regime. His sculpted body is a result of rigorous work outs in not just the gym but also going beyond and exploring other activities like dancing, martial arts, horse riding, tennis and beyond.
Sushant's fitness philosophy could be best described by one of his favourite quotes, "A ship in the harbour is safe, but that is not what ships are built for."
He also believes "talent, hard work and experience are overrated because grit, passion and curiosity can beat them any day."
The actor misses working hard, so definitely a fitness freak who cannot be complacent with an ordinary workout regime.
He believes in pushing himself beyond his boundaries, taking up difficult challenges.
And time is no constraint for him.
He believes in enduring the grind and cannot be at peace till he has worked out enough to get him that good night sleep.
Dancer that he is, this was bound to happen.
"Talent, hard work and experience are so overrated. Grit ,passion and curiosity can beat them any day.",the actor believes.
For him, magic happens "when you go from wanting to have done something to just wanting to be doing."
Recommended For You
- Shahid Afridi Plans to Turn Freelance Cricketer
- Sachin Tendulkar Says He Understands What Federer & Nadal Felt in the Final
- Ace Designers, Gender Benders: What To Expect From LFW 2017
- Have No Grudges Against Lopamudra Raut, Says Bani Judge
- Beauty and the Beast Trailer Is Finally Out and It Is Absolutely Magical