2-min read

Fitness Enthusiast Sushant Singh Rajput Is Quite a Philosopher Too

News18.com

First published: January 31, 2017, 12:50 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
Image: Instagram/ Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor and dance reality show star Sushant Singh Rajput has indeed come a long way and what keeps him looking fit and fabulous is all the hard work he puts into his fitness regime. His sculpted body is a result of rigorous work outs in not just the gym but also going beyond and exploring other activities like dancing, martial arts, horse riding, tennis and beyond.

Sushant's fitness philosophy could be best described by one of his favourite quotes, "A ship in the harbour is safe, but that is not what ships are built for."

An inch at a time..!! #marika #nigel #mondaymotivation

A video posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

The actor misses working hard, so definitely a fitness freak who cannot be complacent with an ordinary workout regime.

Dear Hardwork, Why am I missing you ?? #tilligetitright @officialmarikajohansson #Nigel

A video posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

He believes in pushing himself beyond his boundaries, taking up difficult challenges.

#Trainingday 1. 'I failed' is 10 times better than 'what if'. @kushankushan

A video posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

And time is no constraint for him.

We are not saying goodnight just yet! #mondaymotivation @officialmarikajohansson

A video posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

He believes in enduring the grind and cannot be at peace till he has worked out enough to get him that good night sleep.

We're not saying goodnight just yet. 180 lbs , Core , warmup.

A video posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

Dancer that he is, this was bound to happen.

And then this happened. @jacquelinef143 moving like a Rockstarr!! #humma #humma

A video posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

Talent,hard work and experience are so overrated . Grit,passion and curiosity can beat them any day.

A photo posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

For him, magic happens "when you go from wanting to have done something to just wanting to be doing."

When you go from wanting to have done something to just wanting to be doing , Magic happens. #mondaymotivation

A video posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

With ' deliberate repetition' , anything is possible..!! #mondaymotivation @sam.fitt

A video posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

