Fittest In The Business: Hrithik Roshan, Lisa Haydon Look Stunning In This Photoshoot

Not a lot of people are careful about their health and fitness during this time of the year - most like to gorge on desserts and lip-smacking delicacies. But here's something that'll instantly inspire you to hit the gym. Even if you don't believe in new year resolutions, this magazine cover featuring Hrithik Roshan and Lisa Haydon, will force you to set a workout schedule for the coming year.

The magazine cover focuses on celebrity fitness and the set beauty standards of our film industry. Photographed by Errikos Andreou and styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania, the duo is sizzling on the cover of Vogue.

While Lisa sports a Michael Kors swimsuit, Hrithik flaunts his chiseled body. Termed as 'fittest in the business', the two of them share a striking chemistry in this photoshoot.

