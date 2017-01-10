Five Make-up Tips to Beautify Your Eyes
Image for representational purpose only (Photo courtesy: Getty Images)
Arm yourself with an eye primer, highlighter, mascara and more to make your eyes beautiful, says a make-up artist.
Make-up artist Puja Taluja suggests how:
Eye primer: It's important to always use an eye primer before starting the make-up on the eyes. This helps to intensify the colour of the eye shadow, smoothen out the eye lids and also makes the eye make-up last longer.
Highlighter: Using a highlighter on the brow bone gives a beautiful shape to the eyes and makes them look more striking.
Mascara: Using the right mascara can really help open out eyes. And it's important to use the mascara in an outward and upward direction.
Eye liner: Depending on the look you want to choose, you can opt for that shape with an eye liner. For instance winged eyes or cat eyes.
Kohl pencil: If you don't have well defined almond shape eyes, then you should avoid filling a lot of kohl as it makes your eyes look smaller.
