Fresh and fruity summer perfumes are slowly giving way to richer fragrances, in line with the upcoming season. This fall, brands have got particularly creative with a new line-up of intense and addictive seasonal scents. Here are five must-have men's fragrances for fall 2017.Named in homage to the legendary designer while also nodding to millennials, "Y" is a scent that celebrates the trailblazing spirit and audacity of generation Y. Developed by Dominique Ropion, the fragrance has top notes of aldehydes, bergamot and ginger, matched with notes of geranium absolute, fir balsam, ambergris and incense.Website: www.yslbeautyus.comFor fall 2017, Issey Miyake has revisited one of its iconic masculine fragrances, "L'Eau d'lssey pour Homme," launched in 1994. Symbolizing the movement and strength of the ocean, this new scent from Aurélien Guichard and Fabrice Pellegrin opens with a fruity citrus cocktail (bergamot, grapefruit), along with a salty woody accord and a cashmerean base.Website: www.isseymiyakeparfums.comPaco Rabanne is turning up the heat for 2017 with "Pure XS," a new fragrance embodying eroticism, power and attraction. The Eau de Toilette was created by perfumers Anne Flipo and Caroline Dumur, who developed a scent blending almost icy ginger aromas with notes of plant sap, thyme, cinnamon, vanilla and myrrh.Website: www.pacorabanne.com/en/fragrancesDiesel's notorious bad boy returns this fall in a more intense, more sensual, more captivating and more addictive iteration than previous editions. "Bad Intense" has notes of bergamot and cardamom, lifted with notes of saffron, nutmeg and cinnamon, and with a caviar accord. Base notes bring a tobacco accord, matched with vanilla, labdanum and benzoin notes.Website: https://shop.diesel.comPaying homage to the origins of the iconic crocodile, Lacoste's signature emblem, "L'Homme Lacoste" is also an ode to the various qualities of René Lacoste, the label's co-founder, such as persistence, determination, instinct and audacity. The fragrance features notes of mandarin, orange essence, quince and rhubarb, matched with black pepper, ginger, jasmine, almond, cedarwood, dry amber, musk and vanilla aromas.