Five New Body Moisturizers to See You Through Winter

The onset of winter usually means that keeping your skin hydrated will take a little extra effort. Luckily there are plenty of exciting new body moisturizers to fend off dryness this season -- here are five to get you started.Vanilla ChaiThe Body Shop's new Vanilla Chai Body Butter promises to keep skin both soft and scented, thanks to its festive notes of Madagascan vanilla and warm spices such as cardamom and star anise.Mickey MouseKiehl's has teamed up with Disney this holiday season to give its signature Crème de Corps body moisturizer a Mickey Mouse makeover. A limited-edition version of the product now features the famous cartoon character on its wrapping. The moisturizer, formulated with cocoa butter, beta-carotene and sesame oil, promises soft, hydrated skin, and best of all, profits from sales of the Mickey Mouse collection will be donated to the hunger-relief charity, Feeding America.AvocadoPlummeting temperatures can quickly lead to chapped, raw hands, so take extra precautions this season and consider a hand mask. Sephora's new holiday version, the Avocado Hand Mask, comes in glove form and contains avocado extract to help hands feel silky smooth.Body OilBody oils have become a huge beauty trend recently, thanks to their capacity to hydrate the skin without leaving any residue. Clinique has just released a ‘Deep Comfort' body oil that goes one step further by claiming to strengthen the skin's barrier over time.Body BufferBuff away any dead skin cells with a body scrub such as the new ‘Vanilla + Bergamot Body Buff' from Bliss. Shea butter, sweet almond oil and vanilla bean pieces combine to leave skin feeling smooth and supple.